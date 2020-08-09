Tatom, Katherine Mary Colburn

January 16, 1958 - August 6, 2020
Katherine Mary Colburn Tatom passed away peacefully at the age of 62 on August 6, 2020 due to complications from a prolonged illness. She was born on January 16, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky to Naomi Inez and James Edward Colburn.
She was married for 39 years to Ronald (Ron) Tatom. Ron loved and cared for her for many years of prolonged illnesses. Kathy was an artist who worked in may mediums including acrylics, stain glass, greeting cards and even sewing. She loved making gifts of her art for family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband Ronald Tatom, a son Rustin Tatom, two sisters Cynthia Freudenberger and Anita Mae Thompson, a nephew Joshua Thompson and two nieces Lacie Hicks and Marjorie Thompson. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
In lieu of funeral services we ask that you take a moment to remember a moment of joy you spent with her.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cozart Funeral Home of Normangee, Texas.
