May 30, 1990 - July 19, 2020
Olivia "Paige" Sweeney, 30, of College Station passed away July 19, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 3:30 Tuesday, July 28 in the Skybreak Church. Pastor Danny Green will officiate and burial will follow in the Young Family Cemetery in Lovelady, Texas. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Monday, July 27 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born May 30, 1990 in Houston, Texas she was the daughter of John H. Young and Julia "Rene" (Stiles) Young. Paige first andforemost was a lover of Jesus Christ and loving mother to her three children, Madison, Braxton and Norah. She was a rare beacon of light who brought genuine, pure joy to everyone she encountered. She was a Lead Senior Hairstylist and Development Coach at Celebrity Spa & Salon, passionate about her career and educating and coaching her associates and colleagues with the skills she so loved to use daily. She was dedicated to positively impacting every guest in her chair. If you ever had the pleasure of speaking with Paige you would know that her beautiful children and being an example of Christ meant everything to her. Sharing Jesus and showing love to others was evident in her daily life through her contagious smile and boldness to live and love life to the fullest.
Her grandfathers, Frank Stiles and Fred Young precede her in death.
Paige leaves behind to cherish her memories, her precious children, son, Braxton Zayne Sweeney, and two daughters, Madison Deann Sweeney and Norah Rose Sweeney; as well as their father, Brandon Sweeney; her father, John H. Young with wife Carol; and her mother, Julia "Rene" Young. She also leaves three brothers and their respective spouses, Tyler Young and wife Miranda, Jonathan Young and wife Darian, and Ryan Young; a sister, Kelly Frueh and husband Matthias; her favorite nieces and nephews, Avery Young, Caleb Young, Cash Young, Laney Jo Young and the soon to be Baby Olivia Young; as well as her loving grandmothers, Mary E. Stiles and Clydene Young. She also leaves behind numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
