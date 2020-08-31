May 21, 1939 - August 25, 2020
Yvonne Case Stratta was born on May 21, 1939 and was called home to Jesus on August 25, 2020. Born in Norton, Texas to Calvin and Ollie Case, Yvonne was the youngest of eight children. A public visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, at 5pm at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center followed by a Rosary in her honor at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Tuesday September 1st at 10am.
Yvonne was a headstrong, spirited child. A true tomboy, she was more likely to be found riding horses bareback than practicing her knitting. Much to her mother’s chagrin, Yvonne never understood the art of knitting and somehow managed to produce the only round “Granny squares” known to mankind.
Growing up on the farm, Yvonne spent many hours feeding chickens and picking cotton. While visiting her sister, in a time of drive-in movies and “Blueberry Hill”, she met the love of her life, Joe P. Stratta. Yvonne and Joe were married shortly after in Brazos County. The newlyweds bought a house in Bryan and eventually one in Steep Hollow, where they raised three daughters and yearly vegetable gardens. The Stratta’s home was a happy one, filled with the joyful sounds of children and the playful barking of the family’s many dachshunds. Yvonne began her career as a preschool teacher, first in her home then at several local daycares. Over the course of over thirty years, she touched the lives of dozens of children, many of whom still send Christmas cards. Members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Yvonne and Joe always made Christmas and Easter a special time filled with family, love and lots of food. Yvonne and Joe’s love story was cut short by the sudden, unexpected passing of Joe in 1998. After the loss of her husband, Yvonne moved to a house in the city limits. She maintained her love of gardening, raising butterfly bushes and lilies instead of tomatoes and watermelon.
Her favorite pastime was buying sick plants off the sale rack and nursing them back to health. Her philosophy was that even if she didn’t get a thriving plant, at least she would have a new flower pot. She welcomed anyone and everyone into her exceptionally clean and well-organized home. A fan of crossword puzzles and Nicholas Spark novels, Yvonne was the matriarch of her growing family. Over the years, while her health may have declined, her zest for life never wavered. Yvonne’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She never hesitated to brag about them to anyone she came across. Yvonne Stratta departed this world August 25, 2020 to her eternal rest. A cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Yvonne will be remembered by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe P. Stratta, parents Calvin and Ollie Case, her son-in-law Fred Mussina and six siblings.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Mussina; Teresa and Dave Wheaton; and Tanya and Darrel Mason, all of Bryan, Texas as well as one brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Lola Case of Marble Falls, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren and grandson-in-law, Mallory and Bruce Worley of Bryan; Garrett Wheaton of Austin; Lucas Mussina of Houston; Katie Mussina of Lubbock; Lily and Karli Mason of Bryan; As well as two great-grandsons, Christopher and Zachary Worley , her loyal dachshund CC and her best friend, Judy Olexey. Memorial contributions may be made to Aggieland Humane Society and Amedisys Hospice at Amedisys Foundation, 3833 S. Texas Ave., Ste 200, Bryan, TX 77802. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Bluebonnet Place for all of their love and support.
Rest in peace.
Tony Salvaggio, Friend form the fifty's.
