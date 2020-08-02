Stover, Ph.D., P.E., Vergil Eugene

June 7, 1933 - July 29, 2020
Vergil Gene Stover, of College Station passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, at the age of 87. Vergil was born on June 7, 1933, in Lake Park, Minnesota, to Vergil and Edna Stover. Vergil is preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Thayne, Merlin "Skip", and Vereen "Buddy" Stover.
There will be no public funeral services. Vergil will be laid to rest in the College Station Cemetery alongside his wife of 53 years, Mary Sue Stover, who preceded him in death.
In 1955, Dr. Stover earned his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and earned his Ph.D. in Transportation, Planning, and Economics, from Purdue University in 1960. Dr. Stover was a Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University. He worked at the Texas Transportation Institute for many years and then followed this with numerous years of teaching at Texas A&M University. He was a consummate professional who was highly respected, leaving a legacy that spanned several decades and many organizations.
Dr. Stover was recognized as an international expert on access management and roadway design and was co-Principal Investigator for the first National Access Management Manual. As an engineer and economist, he served as a consultant on major development projects, was an expert witness on access and site development cases and assisted numerous state and local agencies in developing access management programs and standards.
Dr. Stover was an emeritus member of the Transportation Research Board Committee on Access Management and a Life Fellow of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He authored many influential publications in the field of Urban Planning, Transportation, and Land Development and received numerous highly influential citations over his long and distinguished career. This included serving as the principal author of the Institution of Transportation Engineers text, Transportation and Land Development (ITE 2002). After retiring from Texas A&M in 1991, Dr. Stover began a long career as an expert in transportation and site development. As a partner in S & K Enterprises, he provided consulting services for transportation and urban planning for clients world-wide and served as Consulting Chair on the Florida Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida. He also worked for the National Highway Institute teaching professional development courses for city planners and traffic engineers across the nation.
Vergil will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, with a great love of the outdoors. Among his favorite activities was his annual fishing trip with his sons to Canada which continued for many years until he reached the age of 85.
Vergil is survived by his brother, Eddie; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Becky Stover, of College Station, Texas; Terry Stover, of Pleasanton, California; Curt and Susan Stover, of Vienna, Virginia; four wonderful grandchildren, Rob, Jon, Lauren, and Leah Stover; and great-grandson, Therin Stover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive, College Station, Texas 77845.
Express condolences at Callawayjones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately