Stine, Billy Lee

Billy Lee "Bill" Stine of College Station, Texas, went to his heavenly home Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Bill was born in Bryan, Ohio to Emmet Willington and Alla Lee (Saunders) Stine. He graduated from Central High School in Ft Wayne, Indiana and then joined the U.S. Army (1948 – 1951). Bill married the love of his life, Marilyn Jean Gladfelder, on February 10, 1951 in Richland Washington. Bill and Marilyn had five beautiful children.
Bill and Marilyn moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana shortly after they were married, then to La Mirada, California and Friendswood, Texas, before finally settling in College Station. Bill was active in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, serving as a congregational president and elder, singing in the choir, and on many committees in every church he attended. Bill was a very musical. He sang in several choirs and quartets and was an excellent organist. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with friends, playing cards, computer games, and doing all kinds of puzzles. Most of all, he loved spending his time with Marilyn.
Most of Bill's career was in engineering management in the Aerospace industry and, at his retirement, he was the Director of the Rockwell Space Division's Shuttle Engineering and Test Operation functions in Houston at NASA Johnson Space Center. After retiring in 1986, he attended Texas A&M and graduated in 1992.
Bill was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved wife, Marilyn Jean Stine; his children, Billy Lee Stine, Jr. and Barbara Stine Day; his parents, Emmett and Alla Stine; and siblings, Donald Stine, Ken Stine, and Sandra Erexson.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Paul Stine of College Station, Timothy Stine of Las Vegas, and Kelleen Stine-Cheyne and husband, Robert, of College Station; a sister, Claudia Dusing of Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren, Robert W. "Billy" Cheyne, Jr. and wife Rachel (Robeson) of Bay City, Zachary Cheyne and Michaela Cheyne, both of College Station; and Parker Day of Frisco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Robert W. "William" Cheyne, III and Abigail Rose Cheyne.
A Celebration of Life in Bill's honor is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Holy Cross Lutheran Church in College Station.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately