Stewart, Samuel Charles "Charlie"

Samuel Charles "Charlie" Stewart, 75, of Little Rock, Ark., formerly of College Station, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Funeral and Livestream services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Ruffin & Jarret Funeral Home in Little Rock.
