You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stewart, Inell
0 entries

Stewart, Inell

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Inell Stewart, 87, of Bryan, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church of Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Inell Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do