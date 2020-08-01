Stewart, Inell

Inell Stewart, 87, of Bryan, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church of Bryan.
