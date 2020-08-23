 Skip to main content
Stark, Brenda Sue
Stark, Brenda Sue

Brenda Sue Stark, 59, of Bremond, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Alexander Cemetery in Brazos County.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Stark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

