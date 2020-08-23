Stark, Brenda Sue

Brenda Sue Stark, 59, of Bremond, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Alexander Cemetery in Brazos County.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Stark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately