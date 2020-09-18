Stafford, Casey Lynn

Casey Lynn Stafford, 48, of Lovelady, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Lovelady Assembly of God Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Callaway-Allee Funeral Home, Crockett, Texas.
