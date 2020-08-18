Sneed, Nedra

August 22, 1940 - August 7, 2020
Nedra Jean Finch Sneed, 79, passed away at her home in Bryan on August 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Timothy C. Sneed; her daughter-in-law, Tanya J. Sneed; and granddaughter, Kianna.
Nedra was the only child of Virgil and Lenora Finch. She was born August 22, 1940, in Alice, Texas, but was raised in Pasadena, Texas. On November 22, 1961, she wed Thomas V. Sneed. They welcomed a son, Timothy, on August 21, 1964.
Work was always important to Nedra. She got her first job immediately after high school, and except for a few years off to raise her son, worked her whole life. She is best known for being the Principal's Secretary at Bryan High School for many years. Upon retirement from BHS, she found she could not sit idle. She took a job working for WorldNutra, organizing conferences around the world, which she held until her health began failing her last year.
Nedra volunteered extensively, working with both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as chaperoning BHS events and bus trips. In her later years, she became involved with the Brazos Valley Senior Center.
Nedra was also a long time member of First Baptist Church of Bryan, where she taught Sunday school until last year.
A Gathering of Fellowship will be held from 4-6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN, on August 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Brazos Valley Senior Center or your church.
Please visit Nedra's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately