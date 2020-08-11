You have permission to edit this article.
Sneed, Nedra
Sneed, Nedra

Nedra Sneed, 79, of Bryan, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Hillier of BRYAN.

Service information

Aug 20
Gathering of Fellowship
Thursday, August 20, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
