Smith, John Elvin
Smith, John Elvin

September 10, 1931 - August 3, 2020

John E. Smith, 88, was born September 10, 1931, in Bryan. He passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents John T. and Myrtie (Bullock) Smith and nephew, Don Smith. After graduating from A&M Consolidated High School he joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War attached to the Marines as a Medic. For actions taken he was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star for Valor.

He married Frances Copeland in 1954 and began attending Texas A&M following his honorable discharge. Upon graduation in 1957 he began working with Shell Oil in Midland. Ten years later he began his career in insurance in Houston. Thirty years later he retired and moved with his wife to Bryan. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances; brothers H. Ray Smith and wife, Becky; Jerry Smith and wife Shirley; nieces, Rhonda Somers and husband Ken, Deborah Newcomb and husband Jerry; Don's wife, Judy Smith; great nephews Kyle Somers, Chris Smith and Treor Smith; great nieces Sidney and Shelby Newcomb.

The family would like to thank John's longtime friends, Jack and Jan McReynolds for their assistance in caring for John during his lengthy illness. The family also expresses appreciation to Traditions Health providers and caregivers Carmel and Connie.

John's remains will be placed at the Aggie Field of Honor at the College Station Cemetery. A private celebration of John's life is to be conducted at a later date.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Texas A&M Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.

Smith, John Elvin
Smith, John Elvin
Smith, John Elvin
