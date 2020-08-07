Smith, Arnitra

You have permission to edit this article.
Arnitra Smith, 41, of Hearne, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the funeral home.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
