June 12,1945 - July 4, 2020
David Shelby, III, of Bryan, Texas passed away on July 4, 2020. David was born in Kansas City, Kansas on June 12, 1945 to Marvin K. McHone and Marge Captola Smith. David received his education in Bonner Spring High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Upon graduating from High School in 1963, he joined the United States Air Force.
David's visitation will be held on July 15, 2020 from 200p.m. to 600p.m. at the Daniel & Son Funeral Home Chapel. His graveside service is on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Bryan City Cemetery.
After serving his country, David worked at several establishments such as Part time Instructor at Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Michigan, Ford Motor Company; Interior Designer for Levitz Furniture Store and a manager at Macy's in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and he was a librarian for many years.
He later moved to Bryan, Texas, where he was a devoted and faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and later became a member of New Covenant Christian Ministry. He loved his family and enjoyed being with them.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and one sister, Jacqueline Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jacquline Shelby; one daughter, Tracie and he was a dad to Lonnie, Kiera, and Coco; six grandchildren; one sister, Audna Foster; two brothers, Kenny Jordan, and Lloyd Jordan; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
You are invited to leave condolences to his family at danielandsonfuneral.com.
