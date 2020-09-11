Scruggs, Chaney Marie Flower

Chaney Marie Flower Scruggs, 75, of Hearne, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Visitation will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Trinity Baptist Church. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.
