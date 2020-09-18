 Skip to main content
Scott, Isiah
Isiah Scott, 72, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Harpers Cemetery in Huntsville.

