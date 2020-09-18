Scott, Isiah

Isiah Scott, 72, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Harpers Cemetery in Huntsville.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately