Mary Schubert Mary Schubert, 87, of Lyons, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 5-7 pm at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, September 29 at the funeral home.
