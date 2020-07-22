February 4, 1931 - July 16, 2020
Nicholas John Schiro, Jr., 89, of Bedias, died peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Palmer Woods Assisted Living in Austin.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be 11:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Plantersville Cemetery in Plantersville.
Nicholas was born Wednesday, February 4, 1931 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Nicholas John and Genevieve Chaix Schiro. He served several tours in the Korean War in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Saint Paul. He completed his apprenticeship with the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Electrical Industry in 1957 and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 716 in Houston for 63 years. He enjoyed tinkering with radios and other electrical appliances and working on engines. Nicholas was a hard worker, who appreciated a challenge, building three houses from the ground up during his life time.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Brawner Schiro, his parents, his brother Jermaine "Pete" Schiro, his son, Joe David Schiro and his grandson Spencer James Crabb.
His survivors include his daughter Nicole Schiro Magee and husband Theodore Parker Magee, his sons Anthony John Schiro and wife Marcia Jean Schiro and Christopher Lee Schiro, his step-son Walter Glenn Bichon and wife Samantha Arlene Bichon, his step-daughter Deborah Lynn Crabb, his sisters Genevieve Lena Humphrey and Julia May Surles, his grandchildren, Alma Schiro Magee, Anthony John Schiro, Jr., Cortney Ann Tucker, Bethany Ann Brandt,Thomas Allen Bichon and Sarah Chanel Crabb and many great grandchildren.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family asks that you make a donation to Hospice Austin: www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved/donate/donation-form/.
