Scamardo, Camella

Camella Scamardo, 91, of Bryan, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, September 24th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, September 25th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.