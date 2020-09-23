Scamardo, Camella

She was an excellent cook, understanding the importance of the family sharing a meal, which had to include bread. Camella's favorite pastime was playing cards, the primary form of family fun growing up in the 1930s. For 50 years, Bridge was her favorite card game and winning high when she played could make her day. She also enjoyed playing poker with her family and continuing the family tradition of teaching her children and grandchildren a Sicilian card game "scupa".

Camella was a faithful Christian with deep and abiding faith and trust in Jesus Christ, and devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother. Growing up in Highbank, the Falsone family lived across the street from the Catholic Church. It was there, during the dark days of "the War" (WWII) when her brother Tony was a POW, that her faith in prayer was confirmed when he returned home safely in 1945. Twice each year, Camella and Pete would bless their cotton fields, in the spring to protect against insects and again in the fall, for a bountiful harvest. With much hard work, those prayers were often answered. Morning prayer with The Word Among Us and evening recitation of the rosary were hallmarks of her daily life. Most important was the Eucharist, which was the bread of her life and sustained her as a woman of faith. One of the joys of living in Bryan was attending daily Mass at St. Joseph Hospital as often as she could. Her faith called her to travel to Medjugorje (Bosnia) where the Blessed Mother had appeared and later to Oberammergau (Germany) to witness the Passion Play of Jesus.