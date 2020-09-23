Sarate, Joe Gose

Joe was born on March 18, 1952 to Maria "Angelita" and Genaro Sarate in Kyle, Tx. Joe is S.F.A. high school graduate in which he studied auto-body collision repairs. He continued his passion as a career for over 20 years. Joe married Erminia in Feb of 1974 at St Teresa Church. He was a volunteer for various groups within the community which include The Blue Bonnet Street Rodders, LULAC, CYM, and was a Eucharistic Minister. His interest included working on cars, trucks, dancing to Tejano/Oldies music, and spending time with his loved ones. Joe was a loving son, father, uncle, grandpa, and also godfather to many.