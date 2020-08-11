Samuel, Marcella Ann

Marcella Ann (Porter) Samuel; 87 of Madisonville, Texas passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in College Station, Texas. She was born in Conroe, April 3, 1933 to Harold and Helen (Crocker) Porter. Marcella married her beloved husband, Robert Eugene "Bob" Samuel, Jr. in 1953 and they were married for 66 loving years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, a brother and sister.
Our Nana; our safe haven, our giving tree, our family's mighty oak of righteousness - small and seemingly frail in stature, but enormous in love, generosity, and strength.
Marcella shared her spiritual gifts of wisdom and selfless generosity to everyone that knew her. She never liked the spot light but she loved shedding God's light and love to everyone she met, especially her beloved late husband, her three daughters, her ten grandchildren, and her nine great-grandchildren whom she delighted in and doted on. In Nana's presence, you could feel the friendly warmth and loving grace of Jesus Christ.
Marcella was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed God's creation and spent much time tending her flowers and watching birds. She loved learning and reading and she was an exceptional writer and speaker. Marcella shared her gifts as she taught children and then led a women's Sunday school for nearly 20 years. She never missed a horse show, a track meet, or a football game. Our Nana has always been our encourager, a listening ear, a cheerful giver, and our prayer warrior. She stood resolutely upon the solid foundation of Jesus Christ, all the days of her life, and she left a beautiful example of a Proverbs 31 woman.
Private family services will be held Wednesday; August 19, 2020. Day Funeral Home in Madisonville is entrusted with arrangements.
