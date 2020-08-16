The Family of Sammy Blair
We would like to thank all of you for the love and compassion you have shown us. Words cannot adequately convey how much everything has meant to us and how much you have helped our Family. We want you to know how deeply Sammy and we love all of you. We are so overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us in so many ways.
A recurring conversation with Sam was that he understood God and Heaven are perfect. He was concerned though about how Heaven could be perfect if someone he cared about is not there someday. Praying we live each day with Heaven as our goal and increase our prayer and church life. Sam's birthday was last Thursday. We would love if you would join us wherever you are at 3 p.m. today to say, "Jesus, I trust in you!". If possible please say the Divine Mercy Chaplet for Sam, our Family, our Friends and all Souls. St. Faustina please Pray for Sam and all of us. St. Michael please Pray for and protect all of us.
Love, the Family of Sammy Blair
