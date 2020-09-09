Saldivar, Lucia

Lucia Saldivar, 88, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 5-8PM at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 11AM, Friday September 11 at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
