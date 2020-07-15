LaVerne Robinson, 102, of Bryan, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Hillier of Bryan.

To send flowers to the family of LaVerne Robinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.