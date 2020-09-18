Roberson, Ouide Doraine

Ouide Doraine Roberson, 73, of Somerville, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.
