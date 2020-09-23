Robbins, Donald Roy

At graduation Don was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and after 1 year of active duty in the U.S. Army, Don made football coaching his life-chosen career just like his father had chosen before him. From 1957-1972, Don coached at the high school level as well as the collegiate level. As defensive coordinator at UTEP, he helped the team to victory in the Sun Bowl in 1967. As head coach for the University of Idaho, his 1971 team won the Big Sky Conference championship and he was voted conference Coach of the Year. He also remained in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1974.

In 1978, Don began the 2nd phase of his career, switching from coaching to public school administration. During this same time period, he and his wife Judy joined other administrators from across the country for yearly summer trips across the globe to see other countries and experience different cultures. He retired in 1991, and they elected to return to Aggieland, where he regularly attended and supported Aggie men's and women's sports up until this year. Even in retirement, however, his principles never changed from those engrained since his childhood. He continued to advocate for hard work, individual effort, personal accountability, and teamwork as the key components to winning and success, both on the field and in life.