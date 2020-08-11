You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richie, Margie Williamson
0 entries

Richie, Margie Williamson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 12, 1926 - August 8, 2020

Margie Williamson Richie, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Because of COVID 19, a private graveside service for family will be held at Willowhole Cemetery in Madison County on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 AM. Services are in the care of Callaway Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan – College Station.

Margie was born on October 12, 1926 in Madison County Texas to John Albert and Blanche Ball Seay. She married Ray Williamson and they had four children, Kenneth, Carol Jeane, Ronald and Debbie.

On October 19, 1978, Margie married J. W Richie and they were married 31 years until his death on April 6, 2009. During those years Jimmie pastored several churches and she loved serving the Lord by his side.

Her parents; her son, Ronald Williamson; her daughter, Debbie Williamson; granddaughter, Rebecca Sandel; her grandson, Jason Currie; her brother, James Seay; her sisters Sybil Richards, Joyce Taylor and Ray Nell Bradley all precede her in death as well as her husband, Reverend J. W. Richie and the father of her children, Ray Williamson.

Margie is survived by her son, Ken Williamson, his wife Beth and their daughter, Robin and Carol Jeane Williamson Sandel and her husband Duwayne, grandson Jerry Currie and his daughter Shelbi and great grandson Cooper Currie; stepsons, James Richie, Ricky Richie Sr. and his wife Cheryl and stepdaughter Brenda Lane as well as numerous step grandchildren also survive her.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehab Center and Texas Home Health Hospice.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

+3 
Richie, Margie Williamson
+3 
Richie, Margie Williamson
+3 
Richie, Margie Williamson
+3 
Richie, Margie Williamson
To plant a tree in memory of Margie Richie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert