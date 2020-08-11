Richie, Margie Williamson

October 12, 1926 - August 8, 2020
Margie Williamson Richie, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Because of COVID 19, a private graveside service for family will be held at Willowhole Cemetery in Madison County on Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 AM. Services are in the care of Callaway Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan – College Station.
Margie was born on October 12, 1926 in Madison County Texas to John Albert and Blanche Ball Seay. She married Ray Williamson and they had four children, Kenneth, Carol Jeane, Ronald and Debbie.
On October 19, 1978, Margie married J. W Richie and they were married 31 years until his death on April 6, 2009. During those years Jimmie pastored several churches and she loved serving the Lord by his side.
Her parents; her son, Ronald Williamson; her daughter, Debbie Williamson; granddaughter, Rebecca Sandel; her grandson, Jason Currie; her brother, James Seay; her sisters Sybil Richards, Joyce Taylor and Ray Nell Bradley all precede her in death as well as her husband, Reverend J. W. Richie and the father of her children, Ray Williamson.
Margie is survived by her son, Ken Williamson, his wife Beth and their daughter, Robin and Carol Jeane Williamson Sandel and her husband Duwayne, grandson Jerry Currie and his daughter Shelbi and great grandson Cooper Currie; stepsons, James Richie, Ricky Richie Sr. and his wife Cheryl and stepdaughter Brenda Lane as well as numerous step grandchildren also survive her.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehab Center and Texas Home Health Hospice.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately