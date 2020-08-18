Ribbit, Fred

Fred Ribbit To the family and roommates of Fred Ribbit, we are sorry for your loss. When we read Fred's story last Friday, we shared it with many others. Know that Fred has touched many of our hearts. A memorial tree has been planted in Fred's honor, courtesy of your friends at Hillier. Wishing you all may leap on!
