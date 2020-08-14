Ribbit, Fred

8-10-20
Fred was a great friend. Some days he would just be at home waiting for you to get there so he could greet you with his goofy smile. Fred taught us that we should never be afraid to take a leap of faith. Fred was just starting to hit his stride in this life, before he was tragically taken away. The good ones always leave us too soon, and Fred was no different. Leap away Fred. Leap away and be free. The funeral service for Fred was a small private event for family only. Fred is survived by his 2 roommates Moriah and Rebekah.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Ribbit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We lost a real one folks!
