Reynolds, Gary

October 15, 1966 - August 20, 2020
Gary Alan Reynolds passed away peacefully August 20 at Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas.
Gary was born in Newton, Massachusetts on October 15, 1966 to Ernest and Janice Bothwell. He was a graduate of Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas in 1984. After earning his bachelor's degree in industrial distribution in 1988 and his master's in educational administration in 1992, Gary held various recruiting, coaching and athletic director positions for the University of Tennessee, the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks before returning "home" for a successful 8 year career as Texas A&M's director of football operations prior to moving into his associate athletics director role. He most recently served as the senior director of development for the Texas A&M Foundation and the College of Geosciences since August of 2018.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jessica Malatek Reynolds; his two daughters Hannah Elizabeth Reynolds and Olivia Marie Reynolds; his mother Janice Bothwell Reynolds; his brothers Tom Reynolds and wife Suzanne, Chuck Reynolds, Mark Reynolds and wife Linda, Donald Reynolds and wife Chika; sister Sue Drysdale.
Gary's passion for Texas A&M began before he set foot in his first college class. Fish Camp made a great impact on him when he attended as a freshman that he went on to attend as a counselor three times. It is also where he met his wife Jessica.
Gary touched many lives in the selfless way he served others. Honor his life by supporting the Jessica '88 and Gary Reynolds '88 Fish Camp Scholarship, which will help incoming freshmen students with financial need attend Texas A&M University's Fish Camp. You can give online at give.am/GaryReynoldsScholarship.
Memorial donations in Gary's memory can be made to Hospice Brazos Valley at hospicebrazosvalley.org.
In remembrance of Gary, we will hold a private memorial service for family.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
