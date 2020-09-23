Restivo, Linda Sue

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Linda Sue Restivo , 69, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, with Rosary following at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 28, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.