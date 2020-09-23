Restivo, Linda Sue

April 26, 1951 - September 18, 2020

Linda Sue Restivo, 69, passed away on September 18, 2020 in Carrollton, TX.

Linda was born April 26, 1951 in Bryan, TX, to Samuel and Nadine Restivo.

She graduated in 1969 from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, TX, where she was named FFA sweetheart, was a cheerleader and a member of the Shy'Anne drill team. She continued her studies at Blinn College and Houston Community College in general studies and real estate.

Linda was a real estate broker for many years, worked in the cruise industry, and she worked at Southwest Airlines. She enjoyed traveling the world, with recent trips to the Holy Land, a Rhine river cruise, and visiting her grandparents' ancestral home in Sicily.

Linda was a devout Catholic and knew of her eternal reward in heaven. She loved participating in the many church ministries and activities. She took great pride in being a part of a big Italian family with 10 brothers and sisters, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.