Rangel, Bertha (Medina)

June 23, 1947 - August 9, 2020
Bertha (Medina) Rangel, 73, of Bryan passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. A Memorial Service is set for 6PM Friday, August 14, in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 5-8PM Friday, August 14, also in the Funeral Home.
Born June 23, 1947 in Wheelock, Texas, she was the daughter of Severino Medina and Nestora (Hernandez). Bertha loved her family, gardening, bird watching, and cooking her family Sunday dinners. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Severino and Nestora; and one sister, Julie Munoz.
Bertha leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 32 years, Manuel Rangel; two daughters, Patricia and husband Hector Vanegas, and Anna and husband Candelario Tolentino; one sister, Andrea Medina; a brother-in-law, Johnny Munoz; five grandchildren, Cynthia, Hector, Ashley, Alex, and Victoria; and one great-grandchild, Jacob.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
6:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
