Ramos, Petra

Petra Ramos, 75, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 tp 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at the funeral home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Cavitt Church of Christ. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.