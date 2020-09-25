Ramos, Petra

Petra Ramos, 75, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral center. Funeral Service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Cavitt Church of Christ, 3200 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan. Lunch will be provided at 12 noon in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Stamford, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Petra was born in Meyersville, Texas, to Jose and Mary Johnson Ramos on January 18, 1945. She was one of seven children born to her parents. She and her family moved throughout the State of Texas finally calling Bryan home. She will be laid to rest in Stamford, Texas alongside her family. Petra Was always in up-lifting spirits. She gave her life to Christ years ago. She was a devoted Christian who attended church regularly. She was a unique mother who loved sharing her faith with her family and friends. We will all miss her hand-made flour tortillas and refried beans! She loved sewing, visiting friends, and was very artistic. She will be greatly missed by all.