Ramirez, Jose

Jose Ramirez, 69, of College Station, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 19th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20th, at Santa Theresa Catholic Church.
