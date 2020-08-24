Ramirez, Felix

June 2, 1939 - August 21, 2020
Felix Ramirez, 81, of Bryan passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility. Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Guest are reminded to enter the funeral home you must be wearing a mask.
Felix was born in Rosebud, Texas on June 2, 1939 to Mateo and Jovita Ramirez. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961 stationed at Travis A.F.B. in Fairfield, CA. Felix enjoyed watching sports; especially football and playing golf and going fishing. On Valentine's Day in 1987 he married Elena M. Marquez. Felix loved holding little babies, including the furry ones. He was a loving husband, father, Papu and Uncle Felix to all who knew him.
Felix is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and one sister.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Elena Ramirez; daughters, Dinna and husband Al, Cristy and husband Frank; grandsons, Joseph Castor, Sean Smith; great-granddaughters, Brianna and Katie; great-grandson, Logan; sisters, Sara, Bea and husband Jack, Josie and husband Jose; brothers, Frank, Roy and wife Viola; special nieces, Baby Sarah Palmer and Maddie Arevalo.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice Brazos Valley for their kindness and compassion during Felix's passing.
Roy, our Deepest Condolences to you and your family.
“May Felix Rest In Eternal Peace”
Robert Chavez
Mesquite, Texas
Roy, Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
“May Felix Rest In Eternal Peace”
