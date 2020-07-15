William "Bill" Howard Ramge passed away July 11 at the age of 71. No services are scheduled at this time.
Born in Ohio, Bill grew up in College Station, Texas. He was a long time resident of Houston, with a successful career in the construction industry. Having recently retired, Bill moved to the Hill Country to enjoy the outdoors.
Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Ramge of Canyon Lake, Texas; his brother, David Ramge and wife, Beverly of Houston; sister, Betsy Suskind and husband Davis of San Diego, CA; and niece, Anne Suskind of San Francisco, CA.
We will miss you, Mr. Bill!
