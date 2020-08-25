Jack Prewett Jack Prewett, 83, of Somerville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, at First United Methodist Church in Somerville. Arrangements are entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home Caldwell.
