July 23, 1951 - July 3, 2020

Doris O'Bella-Pineda went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully. She was born in Bencheley, Texas on July 23, 1951. She was a retiree from Texas A&M, where she last worked for the Office of the State Chemist. She loved spending time with her family, listening to music and dancing. She had a love for crafts, also.

She enjoyed her monthly gatherings with her sisters and brother.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian Garza Pineda,Jr.; parents, Cruz O'Bella and Josephine Avina O'Bella; siblings, Jesse O'Bella, Manuel O'Bella, and Robert O'Bella.

She is survived by her only daughter, Mishelle O'Bella, and her sons, David Mata and daughter-in-law Lisa Seeton Mata, and Richard O'Bella; 11 grandchildren, she had a very close relationship with her granddaughter, Ashley Serna Castaneda, and family; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a drive by memorial service will be held at her home, with family and friends, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 4-6 pm in Bryan, Texas.

