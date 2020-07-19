May 9, 1933 - July 16, 2020
On the feast day of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, the world lost a wonderful lady and heaven gained a beautiful angel. LaVerne died peacefully at home of natural causes with her husband and daughter, Rosalie at her side. She was born May 9, 1933 to Frank and Lydia Supak. She grew up in Deanville, TX. She married Lee Piccolo July 8, 1951 and they were married for 69 years. They had five children.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dianna Marie; her parents; and her sisters, Ella Mae Vavricka and Linda Conner. She is survived by her husband, Lee; daughter, Cynthia Essmyer and husband Michael; daughter, Rosalie Parker and husband Phil; son, Michael and wife Kimberly; and son, Lee Jr. and wife Diana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Deanna, Mike Jr. and Brent Essmyer, Sara Gomez and husband Josh, Bethany Todaro, Jantzen Parker, Jonathon, Matthew and fiancée Jessica, Jillian Piccolo, Amanda Kapchinski and husband Kevin, and Kristina and Rebecca Piccolo and fiancée Jared. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Harrison and Adeline Essmyer, Ross Michael and Giavanna Gomez, Audri and Sutton Parker, and Lena and Kent Kapchinski; brothers, L.D and Melvin Supak and wife Shelia; sisters, Mary Jane Smith and Betty Gold and husband Franklin; and numerous other nieces and nephews and family.
If you were fortunate enough to be loved by LaVerne, then you knew the true meaning of "unconditional love". At some point during their many years together, Lee & LaVerne began affectionately calling each other "Momma and Daddy". She loved music and would always sing "You are my Sunshine". She was a good cook with her specialties being pot roast, tuna casserole, angel food cake, banana pudding and rice pudding. She made the best sweet tea ever. While sitting side by side in their chairs and at the kitchen table, she loved holding "Daddy's" hand. She was a devout Catholic and even though she was no longer able to recite the rosary, she often held it in her hands.
Her grandchildren called her Ma, Grandma, Nana, Great Ma and Great Nana and she would just light up whenever they were around her and often thought about them and said their names aloud.
When LaVerne and Lee first met it was love at first sight for Lee and he told his friend that she was going to be his wife! We her family praise God that she said "yes" to him and have been truly blessed to have her as our wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and god mother. We want to thank all her many caregivers, doctors, nurses and therapists over the years, especially her caregiver, Zeferina Bosquez. LaVerne will be truly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 6 pm with a rosary service at 6:00 pm Sunday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.60
