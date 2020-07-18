May 9, 1933 - Jul 16, 2020

Laverne Marie (Supak) Piccolo, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Bryan on July 16, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. rosary service at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

Read the full obituary in Sunday's newspaper.

