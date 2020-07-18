May 9, 1933 - Jul 16, 2020
Laverne Marie (Supak) Piccolo, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Bryan on July 16, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. rosary service at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Read the full obituary in Sunday's newspaper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately