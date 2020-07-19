April 2, 1919 - July 10, 2020
Gilbert Z Ontiveros, age 101, of Houston, Texas passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Gilbert was born in Rockdale, Texas on April 2, 1919 to Catarino and Dolores Ontiveros.
Gilbert is survived by son Gilbert (Alice) Ontiveros Jr.; daughter Yolanda (Jimmy) DeLaCerda; daughter Amelia (Tony) Oviedo; daughter Connie Flores; son Daniel Ontiveros; son Gary Ontiveros; son Lawrence (Patricia) Ontiveros; daughter Elizabeth (Charlie) Cruz; son Rudolph (Debbie) Ontiveros; son Tony (Christina) Ontiveros; son Martin (Olivia) Ontiveros; and son Johnny (Patricia) Ontiveros, 37 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe and his son Richard Ontiveros.
