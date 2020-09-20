O'Neill, Ben

March 21, 1975 - September 13, 2020

Ben was born March 21, 1975, in Bryan, Texas, to his parents, Al and Debra Glover. A Visitation will be held at Hillier of BRYAN, on Monday, September 21, from 4-6 pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6 pm, at Hillier of Bryan, on Monday, September 21, 2020, with a graveside service following.

Ben was without a doubt a thrill seeker, always looking for his next adventure.

Ben met the love of his life in 7th grade, although he knew she was the one, Angie had her doubts, and showed no interest in him at first, it was obvious that he loved her the very first day he saw her. They spent their day's working on their home, improving their lives and making their home into a Sanctuary.

He always insisted on doing the right thing, he took no short cuts. He will always be remembered as a master carpenter, a devoted life partner to Angie, a family man, a brother to so many, a leader and a true gentleman. You never needed to find someone to look up to if he was your friend; he was a very passionate & knowledgeable mentor.