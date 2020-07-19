September 12, 1928 - July 11, 2020
Catherine Terral O'Hara, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas.
Catherine was born in Hamilton, Texas on September 12, 1928, the daughter of J.B. and Ruby Arnett. In 1947, Catherine married Verna Terral in Hamilton, and they had two children, David Nathan Terral and Rebecca Ann Terral. Catherine lost her husband, Verna Terral in 1966.
Catherine, a widow and the mother of two, worked for Texas A&M University in the Range Science Department and where she met Frank J. O'Hara. They married in 1973. She and Frank retired from Texas A&M University in 1987, and moved to their farm in Hamilton. They enjoyed 23 years of farming ranching, and golfing. Her favorite times were spent with all the family together at the farm. She enjoyed cooking and quilting, and loved having her four grandsons come stay with them during the summer. In 2010, she and Frank moved to College Station. They celebrated 42 years of marriage together before she lost Frank in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Verna Terral; her second husband, Frank J. O'Hara; and her son, David in 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Ann Kendrick and husband Steve of Port Mansfield, Texas; daughter-in-law, Brenda Terral of College Station; step-son, Timothy O'Hara and wife Laura of Oaxaca, Mexico; her beloved grandsons, Cy Terral and wife Emily, Justin Terral and wife Lisa, all of College Station, Shawn Terral and wife Cristina of Cypress, and Blake Kendrick and wife Jayme of Southlake, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Reid, Max, Maddie, Isabel, Darren, and Rachel; and one great-great-grandchild, Josie.
We are especially thankful for the love and care given by The Hope House and Selah Hospice.
A Celebration of Life is planned and will take place at a later date in Hamilton, Texas.
