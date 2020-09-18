Odom Jr., Henry Kurten

Henry Kurten Odom, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with family by his side. HK, as most people knew him, was born in Bryan, Texas and was a proud descendent of the Kurten family that settled in Brazos County. He worked and lived his entire life in Bryan and Kurten.

Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19th at Zion Church of Kurten. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Kurten Cemetery. HK attended Bryan schools and then went to TCU where he received an associate's degree in Ranch Management. He met Linda Thames and married in 1960. They were married 39 years and parented their daughters until her passing in 2000.

HK was a lifelong rancher. He loved fishing on the "Navasot" River and hunting at his ranch in Kurten. HK never met a stranger and was always quick to share a story and was never without a clever comeback. He loved spending time with his friends and family and teaching his grandsons about hunting, fishing, driving tractors, feeding cows and many other fun things. He especially enjoyed playing dominoes and cards. He was also an avid lover of sweets. As many folks know, if you were having lunch with him on a Wednesday at Caldwell Livestock your dessert could very well end up on his plate!!