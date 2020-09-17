Odom, Jr., Henry Kurten

Henry Kurten Odom, Jr., 80, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19, with services following at Zion Church of Kurten. Services are in the care of Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
