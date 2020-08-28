Nelson Jr., Louis

Louis Author Nelson Jr., 90, of Snook, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Wilcox Cemetery .
