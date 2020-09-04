Murphy, Bobbie

December 3, 1932 - August 29, 2020
Bobbie Dean Murphy, 87, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Bobbie was born December 3, 1932, in Corsicana, Texas. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1951, and married Ray Murphy in 1952. Together, they shared more than 55 years of marriage. They lived in Pasadena, Texas, for 32 years, and retired to Bryan, Texas in 1994. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church, where they developed many friendships with their fellow members.
Bobbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed decorating her home, antiquing, gardening, bird watching, and sewing. She also enjoyed Aggie sports and Astros baseball.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Viola McGlinchy; brother, Lloyd Norwood; grandson, Cameron Murphy; and great-granddaughter, Embree Alexander.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Barbara Murphy of Canyon Lake, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Marcy and Foster Ullmann of Bryan, Texas; granddaughter, Caitrin Alexander and husband, Kyle; grandson, Ryan Ullmann and wife, Meghan; granddaughter, Rachel Ullmann; great-grandsons, Breeson Alexander and Ty Ullmann due in December; cousin, Donald Koester and wife, Ann; and long-time friend, Lois Salter.
The family would like to thank her friend Brenda Peoples; her caregivers, Tina Green, Beverly Blincoe and Pam Mitchell; and her Hospice nurses, Theresa Ratay and Michelle Hallford. All of whom were ever so vigilant in their care for Bobbie over the last several weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803.
Graveside services will be held at Bryan City Cemetery at 11 am, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Rev. David Murphy officiating.
